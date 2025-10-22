Sudan: State Minister At Finance Ministry Discusses Reconstruction Support With World Bank Officials

22 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Washington — The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Advisor Mohamed Abdeldaim, met with the Deputy General Counsel of the World Bank Group, Ms. Sheila Braka Musiime, and her accompanying delegation to discuss recent developments in Sudan and the impact of the ongoing war.

The talks also addressed the extensive vandalization that has affected the country's infrastructure.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of Planning at the Ministry of Finance Mohamed Bashar, Sudan's Ambassador to the United States, Mohamed Abdullah Idris, and members of the accompanying delegation.

The State Minister at the Ministry of Finance reviewed the government's efforts to create a conducive environment for the return of citizens to their homes and reconstruction projects, particularly in the sectors of health, water, and education.

He also highlighted Sudan's developmental needs and priorities, calling for World Bank support through the financing mechanisms and instruments it employs to fund infrastructure projects for the benefit of citizens.

