Sudan: Prime Minister Discusses Ways to Enhance Cooperation With Muslim World League

Port Sudan — Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris received in his office in Port Sudan the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Dr. Mohamed bin Abdul-Karim Al-Issa, who arrived in Sudan on a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening cooperation and highlighting the League's humanitarian and development initiatives in the country.

The Prime Minister chaired a joint meeting attended by several ministers and relevant officials, during which the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Sudan and the Mulism World League in humanitarian, developmental, social, health, and educational fields, in addition to experience sharing and international collaboration.

Dr. Idris reaffirmed Sudan's keenness to deepen its relations with the Muslim World League and to benefit from its expertise and initiatives in supporting development and capacity-building. He praised the League's significant role in addressing the issues of the Islamic world and promoting solidarity among its peoples.

For his part, Dr. Al-Issa expressed his appreciation for the warm reception, affirming the League's readiness to intensify its efforts in Sudan through developmental and humanitarian projects and initiatives that support the Sudanese community and foster the values of cooperation and solidarity.

The visit came within the framework of consolidating the partnership between Sudan and the Muslim World League, reaffirming the League's growing role in promoting stability and development across the Islamic world.