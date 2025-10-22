Somalia, Saudi Arabia in Talks to Strengthen Transport and Aviation Ties

Riyadh — Somalia and Saudi Arabia are exploring ways to boost bilateral cooperation in transport and aviation, including the introduction of direct flights between the two countries.

This follows a meeting in Riyadh between Somalia's Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation, Mohamed Farah Nuh, and Saudi Arabia's Minister for Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser.

The talks focused on improving connectivity, enhancing trade routes, and facilitating smoother movement of people and goods across the two nations.

In a statement, Minister Nuh described the meeting as productive and forward-looking.

"We had meaningful discussions on expanding cooperation in areas that are vital to economic growth and regional integration," he said.

The two sides agreed to form a joint technical committee to oversee the implementation of proposed initiatives and further explore investment opportunities in aviation, logistics, and infrastructure development.

Nuux's visit to the Kingdom is part of Somalia's broader push to strengthen relations with regional partners and attract investment into key sectors of the economy.

Saudi Arabia and Somalia share long-standing historical and cultural ties, and the latest engagement signals renewed efforts to translate those relations into practical partnerships.