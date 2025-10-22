Somalia: Deputy Prime Minister Conducts Inspection Visit to Key Government Iinstitutions in Mogadishu

Mogadishu — The Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Salah Ahmed Jama, on Tuesday carried out an inspection visit today to several key ministries and agencies, as part of the government's efforts to ensure accountability and monitor service delivery.
During the visit, the Deputy Prime Minister toured the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, the Ministry of Livestock, the Ministry of Petroleum, and the Civil Service Commission.
He held discussions with ministers and the Chairperson of the Civil Service Commission to assess workflow, staff attendance, opportunities for development, and the challenges being faced.
In remarks during the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Salah emphasized the importance of consistent oversight of government operations to enhance transparency and improve performance.
He noted that regular monitoring helps strengthen accountability and ensures that public institutions are working efficiently for the Somali people.
The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs presented ongoing job creation initiatives, with a particular focus on improving employment opportunities for Somali youth.
This inspection is part of the government's broader strategy to reinforce good governance and deliver quality public services to citizens across the country.