THE Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, has assured Tanzanians that the country will remain peaceful and secure during Wednesday's General Election, calling on citizens to turn out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Leaders Club grounds in Kinondoni District, Dar es Salaam Region on Tuesday, President Samia said the only demonstrations expected on election day will be those of citizens heading to polling stations, stressing that no threat to national security exists.

"I want to tell you that on October 29, go and vote. The only marches you will see are of people going to cast their votes. There will be no other demonstrations, no insecurity, this is the Commander-in-Chief speaking," she said.

She urged Tanzanians to protect peace through participation, encouraging families to vote together and local leaders to ensure every registered voter turns up.

"When you go out, go with your family. Every registered voter must vote. Let us honour CCM, let us honour Tanzania," she said.

President Samia said her administration has worked to uphold the dignity of Tanzanians by improving essential services that reflect respect for human life. "I took an oath to serve and protect this nation and to uphold the dignity of Tanzanians. When I make sure people access clean water, health services, education and national security, I am fulfilling that oath," she said.

If the CCM government is reelected, Dr Samia pledged to intensify efforts to modernise Dar es Salaam's transport and drainage systems, including completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network and major flood-control projects.

She said Phase II of the Dar es Salaam Metropolitan Development Project (DMDP II) will address chronic flooding along Msimbazi Valley, River Gide, Mbezi and China, while new drainage infrastructure will protect low-lying communities and sustain urban mobility.

Dr Samia added that the government will also expand and improve the BRT system, which has already reached 94.6 kilometres, with 61 per cent of total construction completed.

"From January 2026, residents of Dar es Salaam will see major improvements in BRT operations. We already have four companies joining service provision," she said.

The Head of State, who is also the CCM presidential candidate, reminded residents that Dar es Salaam has undergone remarkable transformation under the sixth-phase government, particularly in health, infrastructure and energy.

She noted that health services have expanded to all levels from dispensaries and health centres to district and regional hospitals, reducing referrals to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

"If you look back ten years, health services were limited, medicine was scarce and Muhimbili was congested. Today, all essential tests and medicines are available at district hospitals," she said.

President Samia said the next five years will focus on implementing Universal Health Insurance (UHI) to ensure no Tanzanian is denied treatment for financial reasons.

"When we begin universal health insurance, it will eliminate the pain of families whose loved ones are detained after treatment due to unpaid bills. That burden will end," she said.

She also pledged continued investment in health-sector professionals, clean-water access and major infrastructure projects, including the Kidunda Dam (336bn/-) to serve Dar es Salaam, Coast and Morogoro regions, alongside a new water project drawing water from the Rufiji River.

On energy, she said Dar es Salaam now enjoys a 24- hour electricity supply, with ongoing system upgrades ensuring stable and reliable power for homes and businesses.

She listed upcoming road projects, including the Kimara-Mavurunza-Bunyokwa-Kinyerezi, Morocco-Kawe (Mwai Kibaki Road) and Tegeta-Bagamoyo routes, plus construction of new flyovers at Morocco, Mwenge and Magomeni to ease congestion and stimulate economic activity.

Dr Samia also promised continued support for small traders through a 2bn/- fund to empower informal businesses and upgrade bus terminals and markets, including those at Mwenge, Kawe, Bunju B and Tegeta Nyuki.

At the rally, Kinondoni parliamentary candidate Mr Tarimba Abbas Tarimba commended President Samia for transformative investment in roads, drainage, education and markets that have improved livelihoods.

"Our constituency has changed significantly. The Msimbazi Valley Project alone received 1.3tri/- for flood-control walls that have protected residents' homes. Modern bridges and new schools have reshaped Kinondoni," he said.

Mr Tarimba urged President Samia to fasttrack funding for the Kidunda Dam to ensure reliable water supply and to support land-surveying efforts so residents can obtain title deeds.