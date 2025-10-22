Uganda: MTN Uganda Retains MTN-Equity Golf Tournament Trophy At Entebbe Club

MTN Uganda's golf team displayed dominant form to retain the MTN-Equity Golf Tournament trophy, beating rivals Equity Bank in the return leg held on Saturday at the prestigious Entebbe Club.

MTN Uganda posted an impressive team net score of 719, comfortably ahead of Equity Bank's 807, sealing their second consecutive victory after winning the inaugural event in August.

Leading MTN Uganda's lineup was Bryan Mbasa, Senior Manager, MTN Foundation, who carded a net score of 58 -- the best individual score of the tournament.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He was supported by strong performances from Barbra Kiwanuka, Sponsorship and Events Coordinator, who posted a net 66 to emerge as the top female performer; Michael Sekadde, General Manager - Human Resources, who scored a net 70; Albert Gitta, Chief Technology & Information Officer, MTN Mobile Money, with a net 72; Justina Icabala Ziraba, Enterprise Segment Manager, MTN Business, with a net 73; and Phiona Namanya, Key Account Manager, MTN Business, who also carded a net 73.

Mbasa attributed the win to MTN's enduring team spirit, saying, "This win reflects our commitment to teamwork, resilience, and excellence. The MTN spirit was alive on the course, and we are proud to defend the trophy and uphold the Y'ello legacy."

Equity Bank's top performer was Afurah Arinda, Financial Reporting Accountant, who posted a net 67, followed by Executive Director Claver Serumaga and Managing Director Gift Shoko, both scoring net 73. Despite their strong efforts, Equity Bank's team fell short against MTN's consistency and depth across all rounds.

The day concluded with an Afropolitan-themed celebration at the 19th hole, where players and guests marked Uganda's Independence Month with a blend of African elegance and modern flair. Guests turned heads in bold, creative Afropolitan wear that celebrated cultural pride, unity, and identity. The evening's fashion, energy, and camaraderie added a vibrant close to a day of spirited competition and shared corporate excellence.

Organizers say the MTN-Equity Golf Tournament has evolved beyond sport, serving as a platform for corporate networking, partnership building, and community engagement through the power of golf.