Zimbabwe: 'Economy Resilient Despite Challenges'

The economy has remained resilient despite challenges such as illegal sanctions and climate change-induced natural disasters, as the Second Republic continues to focus on economic transformation and development, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his foreword to the Zanu PF Central Committee Report tabled and adopted at the 22nd Annual National People's Conference in Mutare last week, the President, who is also the party's First Secretary, said milestones have been registered in agriculture, infrastructure and various economic sectors, including introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold currency, which continues to hold steady against major units such as the United States dollar.

"In the face of challenges, such as illegal sanctions imposed on our country, climate change-induced natural disasters and global economic headwinds, our nation is demonstrating remarkable adaptation capacity and resilience," he said.

"I therefore, applaud all Zimbabweans, including the security forces, for the prevailing peaceful, harmonious and tranquil environment."

President Mnangagwa said the Government has registered significant progress on economic transformation and infrastructure development.

"Our focus has remained firmly on economic transformation and development. We have made significant strides in agriculture, ensuring national food security and sovereignty.

"This has resulted in record harvests through Pfumvudza/Intwasa Programme, massive irrigation development and enhanced agriculture mechanisation.

"Measures to grow our economy and stabilise our currency, underpinned by the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold, are bearing positive results. This is being strengthened by our mineral wealth, as well as positive performance of the productive sectors."

President Mnangagwa said various infrastructure projects, such as the Trabablas Interchange in Harare, have been completed, a demonstration that Zanu PF and the Government were determined to achieve economic progress.

"Infrastructure development and modernisation, empowerment of the youth and women, growth of small and medium enterprises as well as the pursuit of regional integration initiatives, are testament of our party and Government's commitment towards economic progress," he said.

"The completion of the Trabablas traffic interchange is not only for logistical convenience, easing the movement of goods and people, but also a symbol of what we, as Zimbabweans, can achieve in unity and with the use of our own local resources."

The President said Zanu PF will continue to demand accountability from all tiers of the Government in order to uplift the lives of ordinary people.

"We have embarked on a deliberate campaign to improve service delivery by ministries, departments and agencies, including State-owned enterprises and local authorities.

"Our party and Government are holding everyone accountable. Citizens deserve clean water, efficient waste management, proper roads as well as health and education services.

"There is no room for dereliction of duty. Wherever it manifests, we shall continue to demand corrective action to ensure value for money in the interests of the generality of our people," he said.

President Mnangagwa said it is his administration's vision to become an empowered and prosperous upper-middle-income economy by 2030 through innovation, science, technology and skills development.

Zanu PF, he said, is also committed to curbing social ills such as drug and substance abuse that are threatening the national human capital base.

"We will continue to deploy multi-sectoral interventions, strengthen law enforcement, community awareness, rehabilitation, integration and empowerment programmes for our young people.

"This must see our country's citizens, the youth and women, playing their rightful and appropriate role towards national development."

President Mnangagwa called for sustained peace, unity and social cohesion and the rejection of all forms of division based on political, religious and tribal lines.

"Our engagement with an array of stakeholders across the socio-economic ecosystem, including faith institutions, has reaffirmed the utility of collaboration and partnerships as well as the indivisible bond between spiritual guidance and ongoing national development," he said.

The 22nd Zanu PF National People's Conference ran from October 13 to 18.

The official opening and closing ceremonies held last Friday and Saturday in Mutare attracted about 5 000 people.