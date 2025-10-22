Zimbabwe: 'Industrial Growth Plan to Transform Manufacturing Sector'

A PROGRESS report on the implementation of the Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (2024-2025), which seeks to address challenges facing the manufacturing and commerce sectors, has been approved by Cabinet.

The plan aims to harness growth opportunities, reduce the import bill, enhance local production capacities and unlock export potential.

Under the plan, four key pillars were established: addressing commerce issues that support industrialisation, promoting growth of the manufacturing sector, implementing and monitoring the reconstruction and growth plan, and formulating the Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting in Harare yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the plan had laid a strong foundation for the country's industrialisation drive.

"The Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan (October 2024- December 2025) is a bridging transitional framework between the expired Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2019-2023), and the upcoming new Zimbabwe National Industrial Development Policy (2026- 2030)," he said.

"The Zimbabwe Industrial Reconstruction and Growth Plan was crafted to address the immediate challenges facing the local manufacturing and commerce sectors.

"The plan also aimed at harnessing growth opportunities in order to reduce the import bill as well as enhancing local production capacities and unlocking export potential."

Dr Muswere said 115 activities were set for implementation with overall execution of the plan now 70 percent complete.

Among the key achievements was the establishment of a National Command Centre for the Anti-Smuggling Task Force, which has so far conducted 3 970 inspections, secured 421 prosecutions and seized 4 831 goods.