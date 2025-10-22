Zimbabwe: Curran Anchors Chevrons Lead... Scores Maiden Century

Ben Curran etched his name into Zimbabwean cricket folklore yesterday after scoring a historic maiden Test century that powered the Chevrons into a dominant position against Afghanistan on Day Two of this one off Test at Harare Sports Club.

Curran's ton helped the hosts to a 198-run lead over the tourists with the visitors 34-1 in their second innings at the close yesterday.

The 29-year-old Curran, brother of England players Sam and Tom Curran, made 121 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 359 in response to Afghanistan's 127 all out.

Resuming his overnight 52, the left-hand opener displayed immovable composure to convert his start into a decisive and historic 121.

He featured in a 99-run partnership with Sikandar Raza for the fifth wicket before Raza was caught for 65.

Curran reached his century off 217 balls before being trapped lbw.

Seamer Ziaur Rahman took 7-97 on test debut for Afghanistan, the second best figures for his country in tests behind Rashid Khan's 7-66, also against Zimbabwe.

The day began with Zimbabwe in a promising 130/2, after dismissing Afghanistan for just 127 on day One.

His century, the first by a Zimbabwean opener since Hamilton Masakadza in 2017, formed the cornerstone of a formidable total that piled immense pressure on the tourists.

That pressure translated immediately to Afghanistan's second innings.

Seamer Richard Ngarava struck an early blow, dismissing Abdul Malik for 2, to leave the visitors reeling at 34/1 at stumps on day two.

Afghanistan now face a mammoth task, requiring another 198 runs merely to force Zimbabwe into bat again.

The innings carried extra significance for Curran, who hails from a celebrated cricket lineage.

His father, Kevin, represented Zimbabwe, while his brothers Sam and Tom star for England.

Yet, Ben is carving his own identity as a batsman in a family of bowlers.

"I haven't checked my phone yet, but I'm sure they'll be immensely pleased," Curran said of his family in the post-match interview.

"In our family, we celebrate each other's successes. I will call them later."

On developing his method, he explained,

"As an opening batter, I have found my method in the last few years. With experience, I have discovered my temperament and the way I want to build an innings."

His mindset during the knock was one of a diagnostician.

"Facing a new ball, you must diagnose the threat.

"The ball swung, and the wicket offered a good test, but I have learned to grind, to be the team's anchor."

He highlighted his partnership with Nich Welch as pivotal, crediting their determination to "knuckle down" and build a platform.

While always wanting more runs, Curran acknowledged:

"If you had offered us this position at the start of the game, we'd have taken it without hesitation."

Looking ahead to the battle on day three, Curran expects themselves to be patient.

He noted that competing against quality teams has forced Zimbabwe to improve, learning to adopt successful elements from their opponents.

"Tomorrow will be a hard grind. Cricket has its ebbs and flows, so we must be patient. We have learned from all our Test matches this year--playing against quality teams forces you to improve, to take elements from their game and implement them into your own."

Reflecting on the team's bold strategy, he endorsed the decision to bowl first, calling it "brave" and designed to "exploit the morning conditions", a plan the bowlers executed perfectly in the first innings and aim to replicate with discipline in the second.