Zimbabwe: Former Caps United Defender Charles Sibanda Dies

Former Caps United and national team defender, Charles "Raw Meat" Sibanda, passed away in Harare on Tuesday afternoon. He was 70.

Sibanda, who starred for Makepekepe in the 1970s and early 1980s, has been widely described as a significant contributor to football development in Zimbabwe. Others have remembered him as a gentle football giant.

A family spokesperson, Charlton Sibanda -- who is also Charles Sibanda's son -- confirmed that the funeral wake will be held at Farm 43 in Marirarangwe, along Mubaira Road in Mhondoro.

"My father passed away around 12 noon at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Harare," said Sibanda.

Former Zifa Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Mashingaidze, paid tribute to the late footballer.

"Sibanda was a great footballer who played club football as well as for the national team in the 70s and 80s.

He starred for the great CAPS United team of the 80s," said Mashingaidze.

Sibanda was an integral member of the CAPS United side that won the Castle Cup between 1980 and 1983, earning the team the nickname "Cup Kings".

"After retiring from playing, Sibanda went on to coach several clubs including Air Zimbabwe Jets and Circle United, before relocating to England. He had since returned and was residing in Zimbabwe.

"Sibanda served in the committees of Zifa, including the Zifa Electoral Committee between 2010 and 2014. He also served in the Normalisation Committee set up by the SRC, which was replaced by the Normalisation Committees that led up to the 2025 Zifa Executive Committee elections," added Mashingaidze.

Sibanda played alongside CAPS United legends such as Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa, Stanley Ndunduma, Shacky Tauro and Joel Shambo. Together, they won the 1979 Super League title and went on to dominate cup competitions in the early years of Zimbabwe's independence.

Other notable teammates included Duncan Ellison, Peter Agostino, Salad Twaliki, William Chikauro, and Friday "Amayenge" Phiri.

Junior football development guru Zivanai "Man Zifa" Chiyangwa, who worked with Sibanda at Arcadia United, described him as a mentor.

"I worked with him at Arcadia United for two years. He was a hard worker and very respectful. I have lost an uncle, a coach and mentor. A true legend of the game," mourned Chiyangwa.