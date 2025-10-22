Zimbabwe: Caps United Legend 'Raw Meat' Sibanda Dies

Zimbabwe's football family has described Charles "Raw Meat" Sibanda, as a gentle giant of the game following the ex-Warriors and CAPS United defender's death in Harare yesterday afternoon.

Sibanda, who was 70, died at Mbuya Dorcas Hospital.

His son and family spokesperson, Charlton Sibanda, confirmed Charles death and indicated that his funeral wake will be held at Farm 43 in Marirarangwe along Mubaira Road in Mhondoro.

"My father passed away around 12 noon at Mbuya Dorcas hospital in Harare," Sibanda said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Sibanda was born and bred in the high-density suburb of Mbare and attended Nharira Primary School.

He joined CAPS United when they were promoted into the Super League 1977.

Two years later CAPS United then under the tutelage of the legendary Ashton "Papa" Nyazika (late) won their maiden top-flight championship title.

CAPS United's feat of winning the ZIFA on four successive occasions, has never been repeated.

The former Arcadia United player and mentor who also had coaching stints with Air Zimbabwe and Circle United has also been hailed for his contribution to football development.

Ex-Zimbabwe skipper Moses Chunga said Sibanda's nickname epitomised the quality of a defender he was but added that Charles was a fine gentleman off the pitch.

"You could tell by his nickname what kind of a defender he was. A no nonsense defender who was also a cool guy off the field.

"May his soul rest in peace," said Chunga.

Former ZIFA and Dynamos chief executive Jonathan Mashingaidze worked closely with Sibanda during his administrative career and paid tribute to the ex-CAPS defender for his dedication to the game.

"Sibanda was a great footballer who played club football as well as for the national team in the 1970s and 80s.

"He started for the great CAPS United team of the late 70s and early 80s," said Mashingaidze.

"Sibanda was an integral member of the CAPS United side that won the Castle Cup between 1980 and 1983, earning the famous nickname Cup Kings.

"After retiring from the game, Sibanda coached several clubs including Air Zimbabwe Jets and Circle United, before moving to England and then returning home.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sibanda served in the committees of ZIFA such as the ZIFA Electoral Committee between 2010 and 2014.

"He also served in the Restructuring Committee on ZIFA set up by the SRC (Sports and Recreation Commission), which was later replaced by the FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee, which led up to the 2025 ZIFA Executive Committee elections," added Mashingaidze.

At CAPS United, Sibanda played in the same side with other stars who included goalkeeper Duncan Ellison, Size Torindo, Stanford "Stix" Mtizwa, Stanley Ndunduma, Shacky Tauro and Joel Shambo.

Together they won the 1979 Super League championship title before going to dominate in the cup tournaments soon after Independence.

Other players who starred alongside Sibanda at Makepekepe included Peter Agostino, Salad Twaliki, William Chikauro, Friday Phiri, Shacky Tauro, James Gwanzura and Stephen Chisango.

His prowess extended beyond club loyalty to the national stage.

Sibanda earned his place with the Warriors, featuring in the 1980 World Cup qualifier first leg against Cameroon in Yaoundé, where he lined up alongside the likes of Sunday Chidzambwa then known as Marimo, Graham Boyle, David Mandigora and Oliver Kateya.

He went to be capped 44 times for the Warriors.

Junior football development guru Zivanai "Man ZIFA" Chiyangwa worked with Sibanda during his time at Arcadia United.

In Sibanda, Chiyangwa saw a mentor.

"I worked with him at Arcadia United for two years. He was a hard worker and very respectful.

"I have lost an uncle, a coach and mentor.

"A true legend of the game," mourned Chiyangwa.