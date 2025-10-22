Zimbabwe: Curran Puts Chevrons in Command

It is still game on at Harare Sports Club, where Ben Curran's century has put the Chevrons in command, leading Afghanistan by 198 runs heading into day three of the Only Test. Yesterday, on day two, Zimbabwe added 229 runs for the loss of eight wickets, while Afghanistan managed 34 runs and lost one wicket. In many respects, it was a day of shared honours.

It remains to be seen whether the visitors can hold their ground on day three as they continue their second innings. In truth, however, the Chevrons hold all the aces, having bowled out Afghanistan for 127 on day one and then turning a slender three-run lead into a commanding 233-run advantage -- thanks largely to a gritty, well-constructed 121 from Ben Curran and a measured 65 from Sikandar Raza.

Ziaur Rahman's 7 for 97 was a dream debut, marking a career-best performance. He became the first bowler to claim seven or more wickets via bowled or LBW in a Test innings since Imran Khan in 1982.

Afghanistan batted for 12 overs before stumps and lost opener Abdul Malik to Richard Ngarava. Ibrahim Zadran made a steady start and remained unbeaten on 25.

On a day tailor-made for pace bowlers, the proactive approach of Brendon Taylor and the experience of Craig Ervine proved no match for the unpredictable Harare pitch, which offered both variable bounce and lateral movement. Taylor managed an edged boundary through gully (over 41.2) and a chipped four through mid-on (43.3).

Despite showing intent and picking up a boundary to third man from a thick edge off a flashing cut, Taylor was undone by a vicious inducker from Ziaur. The bowler then used low bounce and seam movement to trap Ervine lbw.

At the other end, Curran settled into a natural rhythm, unfazed by occasional edges and near misses. Raza joined him with a problem-solving mindset, advancing down the pitch and shuffling laterally to counter the pace of Ismat Alam and Ziaur. He had nervy moments -- such as a chip to cover off Alam (50.2) -- but overcame them with composure, ignoring the threats posed by the conditions and some skilful bowling.

Yamin Ahmadzai bowled with accuracy and consistency in a six-over spell split between overs 38 and 56, delivering two maidens and conceding just 11 runs, though without taking a wicket. Ziaur, reminiscent of Morne Morkel, was less about tidy figures and more about impact. Alam created further nervous moments, particularly for Raza, but also leaked boundaries.

Curran and Raza built a 99-run partnership off 160 balls, with Curran contributing 33 runs from his share of 72 deliveries. Their clearly defined roles and disciplined approach wore down Afghanistan, who had started the day with energy and vocal support from the keeper and slip cordon. Zimbabwe went into lunch on 214 for 4, with Curran unbeaten on 79 and Raza on 37.

As the ball aged and the bowlers tired, the threat diminished -- particularly from Hashmatullah Shahidi's part-time spin and Khalil Gurbaz's awkward action -- allowing the batters to consolidate.

Curran reached his century off 217 balls with a flick off Shahidi, celebrating with arms outstretched, bat in one hand and helmet in the other.

Raza struck three boundaries off Sharafuddin Ashraf between overs 69 and 72, but fell on 75.3 while attempting a fourth, top-edging a slog sweep to Yamin Ahmadzai, who ran in from deep square leg to take the catch.

Source: ESPNCricinfo / Zimpapers Sports Hub