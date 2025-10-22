Zimbabwe: Advantage Greenfuel As Dembare Trip

Greenfuel not only recorded the biggest win of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Match-day programme, but the Chisumbanje based side also benefited immensely from results elsewhere, as they glided above the drop zone.

Rodwell Dhlakama's men hammered relegated Kwekwe United 5-0 at GreenFuel Arena on Saturday to secure the biggest win of their short flirtation with the Premiership.

And results from the other matches involving those in the relegation matrix meant that GreenFuel will have some comfort as they reduced their goal difference from minus seven to minus 2.

As the 2025 Premiership marathon enters the last three rounds, GreenFuel will be hoping to keep their momentum and stay afloat from the drop zone.

More importantly for GreenFuel is that they moved out of the relegation zone, thanks to superior goal difference.

They moved to 34 points, the same as Triangle United, Manica Diamonds and Dynamos.

In a complex fight for survival, Bikita Minerals also hauled themselves out of the drop zone with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Herentals on Monday.

The Lithium Boys are now two points clear of Manica Diamonds, who occupy the last relegation spot.

But for Dynamos and their multitude of fans who had seen their side glide out of relegation, the weekend's results were a damper on their team's survival hopes.

The weekend results in which DeMbare could only settle for a 1-1 draw against Highlanders in a massive encounter at Barbourfields saw the Harare giants slide down again.

Manica Diamonds are also swimming in murky waters after losing 0-1 against CAPS United at Rufaro on Sunday.

Despite the win, Makepekepe are still not safe from relegation, yet they occupy ninth position after 31 rounds of action.

Only four points separate CAPS United and Dynamos who are third from bottom.

In fact, the relegation battle still involves nine clubs - CAPS United, Highlanders, Chicken Inn, Bikita Minerals, Triangle United, GreenFuel, Manica Diamonds, Dynamos and Yadah Stars.

With at least 39 points required for a team to survive, Makepekepe might need one point in their last three matches to ensure safety.

Ian Bakala's men will play Chicken Inn away, MWOS (home) and end their programme with an away assignment at Kwekwe who immediately suspended coach Masimba Dinyero in the aftermath of their 5-0 mauling by GreenFuel.

Yadah, who are second from bottom with 31 points, could become the second team after Kwekwe to lose their Premiership status if they come a cropper against Herentals at The Heart in their next league match.

The Miracle Boys also face tough tasks against Dynamos at Rufaro and Simba Bhora at Wadzanai.

Dembare, who need at least five points from their last three matches would have to turn their home turf advantage into wins for them to survive.

Kelvin Kaindu, yet to taste defeat since taking over as Dynamos coach, would have to galvanise his men to win their remaining matches against Bikita, Yadah and FC Platinum, all at Rufaro.

Dynamos' in-form striker Jairos Kasondo is convinced his club will not drop into Division One.

"I don't think Dynamos will be relegated, they are a big football institution with a rich history. It will be more of a taboo if Dynamos were to be relegated," Kasondo said.

Kasondo, a late bloomer who was bred in Banket grabbed the equaliser, as Dynamos rallied from behind to force a share of the soils with Bosso.

He also scored when Dynamos edged CAPS United in the derby clash at Rufaro on Match-day 29.

The draw with Dynamos left Highlanders on 36 points, just two above the relegation zone.But Bosso have a healthier goal difference than the teams below them on the log standings.

The Bulawayo giants have a plus one goal difference, which is better than the likes of Bikita Minerals (-11), Dynamos (-7), Yadah (-7) and Manica Diamonds.

GreenFuel and Chicken each have minus 2.

But Highlanders' form in the last five games has been worrisome.

Bosso have collected four points out of a possible 15 and are second from bottom on the in terms of standings based on current form.

Highlanders are still to play Simba Bhora (away), Manica Diamonds (home) and the Gamecocks in a Bulawayo derby tie.

Although they have slumped back into the drop zone, Dynamos lead on the form table with nine points, while GreeFuel, CAPS United and Bikita Minerals are tied on seven points.

Yadah anchor that table with just three points from their last five games.

The Premier Soccer League programme, will however, takes a break this weekend to pave way for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finals clashes.