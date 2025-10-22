Zimbabwe: 2026 Budget to Kick-Start National Development Strategy 2 Implementation

The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1: 2020-2025) comes to an end in two months' time, and the Government is fine-tuning the drafting of its successor blueprint -- NDS2 -- which will be rolled out alongside the implementation of the 2026 National Budget.

Cabinet has already approved the roadmap for developing NDS2 (2026-2030), which is expected to consolidate the milestone gains achieved under NDS1, address existing gaps, and ensure Zimbabwe delivers on the targets set out under Vision 2030.

According to the roadmap, the final draft of NDS2 must be completed by the end of this month, approved and printed next month, in readiness for its official launch by President Mnangagwa.

Thereafter, the dissemination process will begin, paving the way for full-scale implementation from January 2026 to December 2030.

"The 2026 National Budget marks the first annual fiscal plan for implementing the NDS2, under the theme: 'Enhancing Drivers of Economic Growth and Transformation Towards Vision 2030'," said Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube.

"We are currently seized with the formulation of NDS2, Zimbabwe's second five-year medium-term plan whose main objective will be to enable the realisation of the country's Vision 2030. To achieve the aspirations of Vision 2030, it's imperative to consolidate the gains achieved under NDS1 while decisively addressing the gaps that remain," he said.

Prof Ncube made these remarks in his comprehensive State of the Economy report presented at the recent Zanu-PF Annual National People's Conference in Mutare, where he assured the nation that the economy was on the right path and urged stakeholders to contribute valuable inputs to ensure a robust national blueprint.

As part of the build-up to NDS2, in July this year Prof Ncube presented the 2026 Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) to Parliament under the theme: "Enhancing Drivers of Economic Growth and Transformation Towards Vision 2030". The BSP was issued to communicate the Government's fiscal policy direction and enhance stakeholders' understanding of the broader macro-fiscal issues guiding the budgeting process and underpinning the prioritisation of public resources.

"As we prepare the 2026 National Budget, we request for your valuable inputs. Financial prudence and discipline in the public sector remain central to safeguarding economic sovereignty and ensuring durable stability," he told delegates.

Prof Ncube said that during the NDS1 period, the Government made significant progress in moving up the value chain, despite limited external support, inspired by President Mnangagwa's guiding motto:

"Nyika inovakwa, igotongwa, igonamatirwa nevene vayo / Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo."

The country has also achieved major milestones in delivering macroeconomic stability, stimulating both local and foreign investment, and expanding the economy -- with an average annual growth rate of six percent over the past seven years, surpassing regional projections and leapfrogging several sister economies in sub-Saharan Africa.

Looking ahead, Prof Ncube called for collective stakeholder solidarity, emphasising that the success of economic transformation depends on collaboration between Government, the private sector, and citizens to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

"Pursuant to the forgoing, Government has expanded the implementation of policies, which now include the ease of doing business reforms as part of an integrated strategy for increased economic activity, higher productivity, inclusive growth and structural transformation. Following the implementation of the initial stabilisation measures under the TSP, these reforms were sustained during NDS1 (2021-2025)."

As Zimbabwe moves towards Vision 2030, Prof Ncube reiterated that the strategy's objectives remain unchanged -- anchored on achieving and entrenching macroeconomic stability (low and stable inflation, currency stability), sustaining high economic activity and inclusive growth, achieving food security and self-sufficiency, climate-proofing agriculture, and enhancing agricultural productivity.

This also includes increasing household incomes and reducing poverty levels, improving the ease of doing business, achieving higher value addition and beneficiation, unlocking the economy's production capacity through infrastructure development (energy and power, dams, roads, airports, etc.), and supporting Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), youth, and women in business.

"This presentation highlights the progress that has been made under the Second Republic in respect of the forgoing," said Prof Ncube.