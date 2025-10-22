Zimbabwe: New Salary Structure for Varsities Gets Nod

Significant steps towards improving the financial welfare of university lecturers and staff have been made, with the approval of a new salary structure by President Mnangagwa.

The development was announced yesterday by Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, during his oral submissions before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Higher and Tertiary Education towards the 2026 National Budget consultations at Parliament Building.

"What we have done is factor in the salaries that His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) approved in our proposed budget," he stated.

The announcement comes at a time when the ministry requires over ZiG46 billion to fully fund its operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This funding will not only cover the new salary structure, but also support ongoing construction under the Public Sector Investment Programme (PSIP).

The financial support is crucial, especially in light of the recent expansion of tertiary institutions and the need to enhance their operational capabilities.

"The approval of salaries for university staff is a critical development," Professor Tagwira emphasised.

"It aligns with our commitment to improving the quality of education and supporting our educators."

The salary adjustments are intended to address the concerns regarding the compensation of lecturers, who have been advocating improved salaries.

The Government plans to establish teacher training colleges for secondary school educators across all provinces.

Some existing primary school teacher training institutions will be transformed to accommodate this initiative, aligning with the resolution to continuously review and improve the conditions of service of all public servants that came from the 22nd Zanu PF People's Conference .

"As part of this initiative, we will be opening a new college in Mhangura and transforming some colleges that currently train only primary school teachers to also train secondary school teachers," Prof Tagwira explained.

This expansion will necessitate an increase in the PSIP budget, further underscoring the need for adequate funding.

The Permanent Secretary also addressed the historical challenges faced by the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef), which had been struggling financially in previous years.