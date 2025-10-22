Zimbabwe: 2026 Budget to Start Nds2 Implementation

National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1: 2020-2025) comes to an end in two months' time, and the Government is fine-tuning the drafting of the successor blueprint, NDS2, whose roll-out starts with the implementation of the 2026 National Budget.

Cabinet has already approved the roadmap for coming up with NDS2 (2026-2030), which should consolidate the milestone gains achieved under NDS1, cover the gaps, and ensure Zimbabwe delivers the targets set out under Vision 2030.

According to the roadmap, the final draft document must be ready by the end of this month and be approved and printed next month in readiness for official launch by President Mnangagwa.

Thereafter, the dissemination process will kick in, paving the way for full scale implementation from January 2026 up to December 2030.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The 2026 National Budget marks the first annual fiscal plan for implementing the NDS2, under the theme: 'Enhancing drivers of economic growth and transformation towards Vision 2030'," Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said.

"We are currently seized with the formulation of NDS2, Zimbabwe's second five-year medium term plan whose main objective will be to enable the realisation of the country's Vision 2030. To achieve the aspirations of Vision 2030, it's imperative to consolidate the gains achieved under NDS1 while decisively addressing the gaps that remain."

Prof Ncube was giving his comprehensive "State of the economy" report at the recent Zanu PF National People's Conference in Mutare where he assured the country that the economy was on the right path, and urged different stakeholders to come on board with any valuable inputs to ensure a sound national blueprint.

As part of the build-up to NDS2, in July this year Prof Ncube presented the 2026 Budget Strategy Paper to Parliament under the theme: "Enhancing drivers of economic growth and transformation towards Vision 2030."