Rwanda: Foot-and-Mouth Disease Outbreak Confirmed in Rubavu

Rwanda Agricultural and Animal Resources Board (RAB) has suspended livestock movement in Kanama, Nyakiliba and Kanzenze Sectors of Rubavu District following a Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak confirmed in the region.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, October 21, the movement of livestock, especially cows, goats, sheep, and pigs is prohibited across the area as well as trade of meat, milk and other animal-related products like skins.

"Farmers with sick animals, suspected or developing symptoms of the illness are requested to be separated from other herds and report to the veterinary officer at the sector level," the statement reads in part.

RAB also directed that all cows for at least six months old across the entire district must be vaccinated every six months, ensuring that all those suspected of contact with sick animals are separated and quarantined.

The statement warned anyone who fails to comply with the prevention directives put in place, will be published in accordance with the law determining the prevention and fight against contagious diseases for domestic animals.

Local leaders have been urged to establish and enforce measures against the spread of the disease including disinfection and strictly restricting contact with sick animals.