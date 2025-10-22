Rwanda: Top Scholarships, Fellowships Open to Rwandans in 2026

As the 2025/2026 academic year opens for institutions of higher learning, there are a number of scholarships that Rwandans can take advantage of. If your interests lie in technology, economics, health, or entrepreneurship, here are some scholarships you may want to apply for.

2026 Innovation and Technology Scholarship

The Mastercard Foundation, in partnership with Arizona State University (ASU), is offering graduate scholarships to train 160 young African professionals at the master's level over the next five years (2025-2030). The program blends ASU's online learning with in-person support at Kepler College in Kigali, giving students the flexibility of virtual classes and the guidance of an on-ground learning community.

Forty scholarships are available for the 2026-2027 academic year. Each one covers full tuition, accommodation, and living expenses for a two-year graduate program. Recipients will also receive mentorship, leadership training, and access to events and workshops. Between the first and second year, scholars will participate in a two-month summer intensive aligned with their field of study.

Eligible programs include Global Technology and Development, Sustainable Engineering, Information Technology, Business Analytics, and Learning Design and Technologies.

Apply by Sunday, November 2 through: ASU Mastercard Foundation Scholarship Form.

2026 Mastercard Foundation Graduate Scholarship at the University of Toronto

This opportunity is open to recent graduates and final-year students at Africa Health Collaborative partner universities, including the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences (AIMS) and African Leadership University (ALU) in Rwanda.

The scholarship targets candidates who have excelled academically in health-related fields and are committed to returning home to make a difference in their communities after graduation. It's a fully funded program covering tuition, travel, housing, food, books, and all other study-related expenses. Scholars will also receive academic and professional support throughout their studies.

Applications close Monday, November 3 at noon(Toronto time). Apply here: Graduate MCF Announcement 2026-27.

International Monetary Fund Economist Program 2026

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is calling for applications to its Economist Program (EP) 2026, a three-year initiative for recent PhD graduates eager to take on global economic policy challenges.

Based at IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C., the program is designed to nurture the next generation of IMF leaders while giving participants the chance to work on solutions that impact millions worldwide.

The IMF is seeking top economists from across its 190 member countries who meet the following requirements:

Applicants must have recently completed, or expect to complete, a PhD in economics by September 2026, with fields of focus including macroeconomics, finance, international trade, political economy, econometrics, or macro-climate policy.

Candidates should demonstrate a deep understanding of macroeconomics, strong research and analytical skills, and proven academic excellence. Applicants must be nationals of an IMF member country, under 34 years of age as of September 8, 2025, and fluent in English. Knowledge of other languages is an added advantage.

The deadline to apply is December 4, and early applications are strongly encouraged. Apply here: IMF Economist Program 2026.

Anzisha Prize 2026

The Anzisha Prize, Africa's largest award for young entrepreneurs aged 15 to 22, is back with over $140,000 in total business support and prize money. Each year, the program celebrates young Africans who are creating small businesses and driving economic change within their communities.

Since its inception, Anzisha has supported over 290 young entrepreneurs across the continent, helping them scale their ideas into sustainable ventures. If you've built something that earns you and your friends an income, or if you're just starting out and ready to grow--this opportunity is for you. Winners share cash prizes valued at over $40,000 (about Rwf58 million) and gain access to expert mentorship and long-term business support.

Applications are open until November 7, and the process is fully online. Apply here: Anzisha Prize 2026.

UNFCCC Early Career Climate Fellowship 2026

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) - UNU Early Career Climate Fellowship Programme is now open for applications, offering young professionals from developing countries an opportunity to begin their careers at the crossroads of international climate policy and research.

The one-year fellowship, hosted in Bonn, Germany, provides a platform for academically outstanding graduates to contribute to global climate action while gaining valuable international experience.

Fellows may have their term extended for a second year based on performance. The program prioritises young women from Least Developed Countries (LDCs), with only 12 placements available per cohort.

Applicants must be 32 years or younger and citizens of a developing country. Those with dual nationality are eligible only if one of their nationalities corresponds to a Least Developed Country and they have resided there for at least six years. Candidates should either be in their final term or recently graduated from an advanced degree program (master's or doctorate) in fields relevant to the work of UNU-EHS/VIE and UNFCCC, such as environmental studies, policy, or sustainable development.

Strong English proficiency is required, and applicants should demonstrate motivation to work in multicultural, interdisciplinary settings, along with prior engagement in related extracurricular or volunteer work.

Applications are open from October 1 to October 31, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply early, as only a limited number of fellowships are awarded. Apply here: UNFCCC-UNU Early Career Climate Fellowship Programme.

Maximize these opportunities by either applying yourself or sharing them with potential candidates.

