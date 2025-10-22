Africa: Agricultural Innovation to Top Agenda At 2025 Africa Expo

Nairobi — Africa's agricultural modernization is set to take center stage as stakeholders from across the continent and beyond prepare for the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo (AIAE), scheduled for October 28th to 31st at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

The event, which the organizers say seeks to position Africa as a global hub for agri-innovation and trade, will bring together over 150 exhibitors, 100 international delegations, and 15,000 visitors from more than ten countries.

It is jointly organized by AgriAfrica Exhibition, Hongxing International Exhibition Company Limited (HXIE) of China, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

AgriAfrica Exhibition CEO Tito Mutai said the expo's main goal is to accelerate Africa's shift toward agricultural modernization through innovation and improved market access.

"Our theme this year is centered on improving and increasing agricultural productivity through innovation and market access," Mutai said.

"We are bringing together global companies in agri-tech and value chain development to connect with Kenyan and African producers, providing a platform for investment, learning, and market linkages."

Now in its second edition, following a successful 2023 event, the expo will feature business matchmaking sessions, thematic forums, and a Tea Industry Seminar aimed at stimulating agribusiness growth and attracting new investment.

Representatives from HXIE said the 2025 edition reflects China's growing commitment to supporting Africa's agricultural transformation.

"The 2025 AIAE will feature an exhibition area of nearly 20,000 square meters with six themed zones, including agricultural technology, machinery, animal health, and agricultural inputs," said an HXIE representative.

"More than 160 enterprises from China, Kenya, and other countries have confirmed participation. We believe this platform will advance technology sharing, deepen cooperation, and promote sustainable agricultural modernization across Africa."

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development said the expo offers Kenya a strategic opportunity to leverage global partnerships to strengthen its agri-value chains.

"We are looking forward to a productive exchange between Kenyan and Chinese players to enhance innovation and unlock market access," said Phyllis Njane, the Ministry's Research and Innovation Secretary.

Njane noted that export expansion and value addition remain key to Kenya's agricultural transformation agenda.

The event comes as Kenya seeks to narrow a persistent trade imbalance with China, with China exporting goods worth Sh500 billion to Kenya in the first half of 2025, while Kenya's exports to China totaled only Sh4.5 billion.

Organizers say the AIAE will help bridge this gap by fostering partnerships, technology transfer, and investment linkages between the two nations.

Pre-expo matchmaking activities have already yielded trade and collaboration agreements worth over Sh290 million, signaling growing business confidence in Africa's agri-market potential.

With Africa's agricultural sector projected to reach US$1 trillion by 2030, the 2025 Africa International Agricultural Expo is being hailed as a key platform to shape the continent's next phase of agrarian modernization built on innovation, sustainability, and strategic global collaboration.