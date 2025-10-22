Malawi: Chithyola's Narrow Win in Kasungu South Under Fire As Handout Claims Reach the High Court - Fate On November 3

The storm clouds are gathering over Kasungu South as newly elected Member of Parliament Simplex Chithyola faces an election petition that could upend his short-lived parliamentary triumph. The High Court is set to deliver its ruling on November 3, in a case that has sent tremors through Malawi's political corridors--one that strikes at the heart of the country's long-running battle against electoral corruption and the use of handouts to buy votes.

At the centre of the storm is Bishop Joe Manguluti, an independent candidate who narrowly lost to Chithyola in the September 16 polls by just over 500 votes. Manguluti alleges that Chithyola's victory was not born of popularity or ideas, but of money and manipulation, claiming the Malawi Congress Party legislator distributed cash and gifts to sway voters.

In his court petition, Manguluti paints a disturbing picture of an election tainted by handouts and threats. He alleges that Chithyola handed out K50,000 and K10,000 to traditional leaders, teachers, and youths during the campaign, warning recipients that their votes could be tracked and that they would have to repay the money if they dared vote otherwise.

"Some voters were threatened that they would be known if they voted for someone else," Manguluti's petition reads. "It was not an election--it was intimidation disguised as generosity."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The claims, if proven, strike at the foundation of Malawi's democracy, raising uncomfortable questions about whether cash and coercion are now replacing conviction and community service as the ticket to Parliament.

According to the official results, Chithyola won 12,349 votes to Manguluti's 11,817--a gap so narrow that even small irregularities could prove decisive. But with the court now examining the case, Chithyola's seat hangs in the balance, and the November 3 ruling could decide whether Kasungu South goes back to the ballot.

For now, Chithyola remains MP, with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) lawyer Emmanuel Chapo confirming that no injunction bars him from performing his duties. But the cloud of uncertainty grows darker by the day.

During the initial hearing, Chithyola's legal team, led by Wapona Kita, attempted to have the petition thrown out on technical grounds, arguing that Manguluti used the wrong name in the filing--referring to "Simplex Chithyola" instead of his full legal name. The defence also pointed to alleged inconsistencies in sworn statements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Judge Redson Kapindu, however, adjourned the matter after reprimanding both sides--Manguluti for delaying service of the petition, and Chithyola for failing to file his responses on time. Both have been ordered to pay costs.

The legal wrangling, though procedural, underscores the high stakes and high tension of the case. For Chithyola, a rising figure in the MCP, the allegations threaten to tarnish not only his personal reputation but also his party's credibility in upholding clean electoral practices.

Observers say the case reflects a wider crisis in Malawian politics, where handouts and vote-buying have become normalized despite repeated calls for reform. Civic groups have warned that unless the courts take a firm stand, the practice will entrench a culture of dependency and erode the moral legitimacy of elected leaders.

"This case could become a turning point," one political analyst noted. "If the court upholds the petition, it will send a strong message that money cannot buy democracy. If it doesn't, it risks confirming what many Malawians already fear--that elections are for sale to the highest bidder."

As the date draws closer, tension is mounting in Kasungu South. For Chithyola, the man once celebrated for his grassroots touch, the very acts of generosity that built his brand may now be what unravels it.

Whether the court upholds or nullifies his victory, one thing is certain: the era of handout politics is under scrutiny like never before. And come November 3, Malawians will be watching closely--not just to see who wins in Kasungu South, but to see whether the courts will finally draw a bold line between charity and corruption.