Zimbabwe: An Ungrateful Man - Mwonzora Slams Mnangagwa As MDC Opposes Zanu-PF's 2030 Agenda

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) leader Douglas Mwonzora has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as "an ungrateful man," as Zanu PF's controversial push to extend the president's tenure beyond 2028 continues to face mounting opposition.

Despite Mnangagwa publicly rejecting the idea of a term extension beyond the constitutionally mandated two terms, Zanu PF has been spearheading a plan to amend the Constitution to enable him to remain in power.

The ruling party is reportedly seeking to amend Section 91(2), which bars Mnangagwa from running for a third term, and Section 328(7), which prevents a sitting president from benefiting from such an amendment.

Addressing the media in Harare recently, Mwonzora stopped short of saying Mnangagwa has overstayed his welcome at the helm of the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Why should we give President Mnangagwa who is 83 with another term? He has been Minister since 1980 and he has been President, first completing the tenure of President Mugabe and the two terms that he has been given. He needs to be an ungrateful man to seek anything beyond that," said Mwonzora.

At the just-ended Zanu PF People's Conference in Mutare, the ruling party resolved to fast-track constitutional amendments that would allow Mnangagwa to continue his tenure beyond 2028.

Mwonzora said the country has seen no tangible improvement under Mnangagwa's leadership, who took over from long-time ruler Robert Mugabe following the 2017 military coup.

"There is nothing special that we have received from his presidency at all. Zimbabweans continue wallowing in poverty, although they say that there is economic development in Zimbabwe. Average Zimbabweans have become poorer. Some Zimbabweans cannot afford a meal a day every day and there is a lot of unemployment, so why should we have a term?" said Mwonzora.

According to a leaked corruption dossier allegedly authored by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Zanu PF is plotting to smuggle a document into Parliament titled the Breaking Barriers Initiative (BBI), which seeks to postpone elections and extend the tenure of the National Assembly until 2030.

The BBI is reportedly being packaged as a national stability project aimed at helping Zimbabwe "move away from the toxic cycle of elections."

Mwonzora, however, warned against tampering with the 2013 Constitution, which was overwhelmingly endorsed by citizens in a national referendum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"MDC was an active participant in the drafting of the constitution and it heard the views of the people of Zimbabwe. The people of Zimbabwe want a limited term. Somebody rules the country, is given a second term if possible, then they go home. So we remain opposed to the so-called 2030 agenda," he said.