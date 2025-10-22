Africa: KQ Flies First Africa Flight Using Sustainable Fuel

Nairobi — Kenya Airways (KQ) has operated a first flight to Cape Town, South Africa, using a 50 percent blend of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The flight, KQ784, departed from Nairobi on Sunday and makes it a first-of-its-kind in Africa.

"From upcycled blanket bags and recyclable and reusable cutlery to locally sourced Kenyan coffee and tea, our Nairobi-Cape Town showcase flight was designed to reduce reliance on single-use plastic," KQ said on its X page.

The national carrier first piloted a SAF-powered flight between Nairobi and Amsterdam two years ago and has since announced plans to scale up the use of cleaner fuels.

Data from the World Bank shows Kenya requires about Sh30.45 billion to establish biofuel plants for aviation use.