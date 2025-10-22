In a landmark stride toward peace and national unity, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), has successfully concluded a comprehensive peace and reconciliation conference in Erigavo, the capital of the Sanaag region.

The peace initiative, first announced by President Irro on July 16, 2025, sought to heal divisions, restore social harmony, and renew national solidarity among the diverse communities of the Sanaag region. The process was rooted in dialogue, traditional mediation, and mutual respect -- principles that have long defined Somaliland's homegrown approach to conflict resolution.

A Journey from Dialogue to Unity

President Irro's vision began with a solemn declaration in July: "Peace is not merely the absence of conflict, but the active cultivation of mutual respect, shared responsibility, and enduring trust."

Since then, local elders, religious leaders, youth representatives, and civil society groups have worked tirelessly to bring all sides to the table. Their efforts culminated this week in a major peace conference attended by national and regional leaders, including Sultan Said Sultan Abdisalam Sultan Mahmoud Ali Shire, the Grand Sultan of the Warsangeli, and Ugaas Abdirashid Ugaas Rooble Ugaas Doodi, the Grand Sultan of the Gadabuursi clan.

At the closing ceremony, held in a spirit of joy and reconciliation, President Abdirahman Irro reaffirmed Somaliland's enduring commitment to peace, dialogue, and unity, declaring the conference a "historic success" that restores Sanaag's rightful place at the heart of a united Somaliland.

A Model for African Peacebuilding

The conference reached a broad consensus on reconciliation, conflict prevention, and joint community development. The agreements signed marked a new chapter of cooperation and shared responsibility, demonstrating once again Somaliland's capacity to solve internal challenges through peaceful, indigenous mechanisms rather than external intervention.

Suldaan Said Ahmed, Finland's Foreign Minister's Special Envoy on Peace Mediation in the Horn of Africa, praised President Irro's peace efforts, saying:

"President Abdirahman irro of Somaliland truly deserves the Nobel Peace Medal of Honor for his tireless efforts to promote peace across Somaliland, from east to west. I wish peace and cooperation for all Somalis and the entire Horn of Africa region."

Commitment to National Harmony

In his final address, President Irro praised the elders and citizens of Erigavo for their courage, patience, and dedication to peace:

"Our nation's strength lies not in force, but in unity and forgiveness. Today, the people of Sanaag have shown the world the true spirit of Somaliland -- one of peace, brotherhood, and shared destiny."

He further pledged that his government will allocate resources to sustain peace, strengthen local governance, and promote equitable development across Sanaag.

A Beacon of Hope in the Horn of Africa

The Erigavo peace initiative stands as one of the most significant milestones of President Irro's administration, reinforcing Somaliland's reputation as a beacon of peace and democracy in a turbulent region.

By demonstrating that reconciliation can triumph over division, President Irro has not only united a region but also set an example for Africa and the wider world -- one that embodies the ideals of the Nobel Peace Prize: the pursuit of peace through justice, dialogue, and humanity.

As the sun sets over the Sanaag mountains, a new dawn rises for Somaliland -- a nation once again reminding the world that peace, when nurtured with courage and wisdom, can prevail against all odds.