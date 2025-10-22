Botswana: Collect IDs Ahead of By-Election

Tsabong — The Tsabong District Civil and National Registration office has urged residents to collect their processed Omang cards and renew expired ones as the November 15 Kgalagadi South by-election draws near.

In an interview with BOPA recently, Department of Civil and National Registration deputy acting director, Ms Gaone Matakule stressed that the fundamental right to vote was dependent upon possessing a valid national identity (Omang) card.

She expressed concern that as of October 15, a total of 348 processed Omang cards remained uncollected at the Tsabong office. The oldest of these cards has been awaiting collection since its issue date of May 15, 2022.

"The breakdown of the uncollected cards showed 108 belonging to individuals less than 18 years, and 240 are for individuals aged 18 years and above. This crucial group includes 18 first applicants, 176 renewals, and 46 replacements," she said

Ms Matakule further confirmed that since the by-election announcement, the office had processed 85 identity card applications, comprising 69 renewals and 16 replacements.

In an effort to reach residents, she said the Omang office was employing several communication strategies.

These include the publication of uncollected lists at high-traffic public places such as malls, clinics, schools, and Kgotlas, as well as sending SMS notifications to applicants when their cards were ready, she said.

Ms Matakule further said the office was also conducting public education through Kgotla meetings and actively coordinating its efforts with the Independent Electoral Commission by participating in their Kgotla meetings.

Despite these efforts, Ms Matakule said the office faced significant challenges, particularly lack of transport and the long distance of villages from the Tsabong office, which hindered collection of cards for residents in areas like Khawa.

Due to current budgetary constraints, she said, the office would not be undertaking any specific outreach activities or collection/renewal drives. However, the office affirmed it remains open to assist customers.

Ms Matakule further said the current average turnaround time for an Omang renewal application to be processed and available for collection in distant districts like Tsabong was 14 days.

She said the Department was closely monitoring the uptake of services and would consider extending operating hours should a last-minute surge in applications or collections occur closer to the November 15 polling date.

She appealed to residents who had not renewed their cards to renew them, and for those whose cards were at the office to be encouraged to collect them, because the right to vote depended on a valid Omang card.