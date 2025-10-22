Botswana: Nkange Youth Demand Priority in Ipelegeng

Nkange — Young people in Nkange, Tutume District have appealed to government to prioritise Ipelegeng job opportunities for the youth, as they were the most affected by unemployment.

Sharing their views at a kgotla meeting addressed by Assistant Minister of Local Government and Traditional Affairs, Mr Ignatius Moswaane recently, they said although they had been previously competing with the elderly for Ipelegeng positions, there need to be a change in how the quota was allocated, as pensioners had already benefited from an increase in their pension to P1,400.

Speaking on behalf of the youth, Mr Gabriel Tshekiso said of recent their Ipelegeng quota was reduced from 159 to 120 due to financial constraints faced by council and they requested for a maximum of 20 positions to be reserved for able-bodied elderly, while the remaining 100 be allocated to young people.

Mr Tshekiso noted that compared to urban areas where there were options, young people in rural areas solely relied on Ipelegeng for employment.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Kgosi Toteng Ndzonga of Nkange noted that young people were idling in the village due to lack of jobs.

He urged the government to intensify brigades training, saying they had the capacity to equip students with practical skills that were in demand in the job market.

Commenting on issues raised, Mr Moswaane requested the council secretary and district commissioner to engage with communities and share with them what to expect from the National Development Plan 12 presented before Parliament.

He said every district had a planned project which was expected to generate employment for young people and revive local economies.

He further said he would take up the issue of brigades with the relevant ministry.

On other issues, Mr Moswaane informed residents that their constituency had been allocated 1000 Bonno houses and the expectation was for the land boards to start demarcation of land to make way for the projects to take off. BOPA

BOPA