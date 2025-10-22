Kenya: Jaramogi Hospital Conducts Inaugural Cardiothoracic Surgery

Kisumu — Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) has made history after successfully performing the first cardiothoracic surgery in Western Kenya, marking a major milestone in the region's medical landscape.

A mother of five, Christine Awino Onyango, became the first patient to undergo the operation -- an esophagectomy, a complex procedure to remove part of the esophagus to treat Stage II esophageal cancer.

The 41-year-old vegetable vendor from Kisumu is now recovering well, twelve days after surgery, and is set to be discharged soon.

The surgery was conducted by a newly reinstated team of cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons led by Dr. Robert Sadia and Dr. Juma Odoro, who returned to the hospital earlier this month after completing five years of specialized training.

"God has brought me this far. I just want to thank Dr. Sadia and his team for taking their time with me. I am now feeling much better," Awino said from her hospital bed, her voice soft but hopeful.

Her journey began with persistent pain when swallowing and frequent vomiting. After several unsuccessful treatments at Kisumu County Referral Hospital, further tests at JOOTRH confirmed she had esophageal cancer.

"I was not afraid," she said. "Once sickness sets in, one just needs to find a way of getting treatment."

The successful operation represents a major breakthrough for the Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB), which has long lacked facilities capable of conducting such delicate procedures.

Heart Surgery Unit

It also paves the way for the launch of JOOTRH's upcoming Heart Surgery Unit, expected to serve millions of patients across Western Kenya and neighboring regions.

Dr. Sadia hailed the success as a major step toward improving access to advanced healthcare in the region.

"An esophagectomy offers the best chance of controlling esophageal cancer and prolonging life. This success shows that patients in this region no longer have to travel to Nairobi or Eldoret for such advanced procedures," he said.

Esophageal cancer remains one of the most lethal diseases in Kenya. Data from the Kenya National Cancer Registry shows that more than 2,000 new cases are reported each year, placing the country among the top five globally in prevalence.

The disease is particularly common in the western and rift valley regions, where dietary habits and delayed diagnosis contribute to its high burden.

Until now, patients requiring esophagectomy had to seek treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, or travel abroad--journeys that are financially and emotionally draining for most families.

The introduction of cardiothoracic surgery at JOOTRH offers hope for thousands of patients who previously faced long waits and high costs.

The hospital's oncology department notes that esophageal cancer is the second most common cancer treated at JOOTRH after cervical cancer.

The availability of specialized surgical services in Kisumu is expected to cut treatment expenses, reduce referrals, and improve survival rates through timely intervention.