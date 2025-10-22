Mozambique: Police Officers Missing Following Terrorist Attack

22 October 2025
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — An unspecified number of police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit (UIR - the Mozambican riot police) are reported missing following an attack believed to have been carried out by Islamist terrorists last week on a gold mining camp in the Nairoto administrative post, in Montepuez district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

According to sources cited by the independent newsheet "Carta de Moçambique', the raiders set fire to various mining equipment, as well as to vehicles and motorcycles.

The attack, in addition to causing fear among displaced people looking for shelter, resulted in the temporary interruption of informal gold mining in the region as the miners abandoned the site.

Through Islamic State propaganda channels, the terrorists claimed responsibility for the attack on the Nairoto mine, claiming to have caused extreme damage.

Over the last year, at least three people have lost their lives during clashes between civilians and members of the Mozambican Police (PRM) who were ensuring security in the ruby mining area operated by the London-based company Gemfields in Montepuez district.

Gemfields owns 75 per cent of Montepuez Ruby Mining (MRM), the main ruby mining company in Mozambique.

