Mozambique: Field Epidemiology Is Crucial for Public Health Emergencies

Maputo — Sofia Viegas, Deputy Director-General of Mozambique's National Health Institute (INS), believes that field epidemiology plays a crucial role in strengthening the country's preparedness and response to public health emergencies.

According to Viegas, who was speaking on Tuesday at the opening of the 3rd Scientific Conference on Epidemiology Training Programmes (FETP), in Maputo, field epidemiology is crucial as the world faces increasingly complex challenges in the health sector.

"We live at a time when pandemics and other health threats require swift and effective responses. Field epidemiology is essential for early detection, outbreak investigation, and the use of innovative technologies that enable timely interventions and save lives', she said.

Created in August 2010, the FETP is an initiative carried out by the INS, in collaboration with the National Directorate of Public Health and the Medical Faculty of the Eduardo Mondlane University (UEM), with technical support from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

"These results were only possible thanks to collaboration between sectors, institutions, and countries. Field epidemiology requires a multidisciplinary approach, where governments, health professionals, scientists, civil society organizations, and communities work side by side', Viegas said.

According to Viegas, the conference, held under the motto: "Field Epidemiology: A key pillar for strengthening preparedness and response to public health emergencies', brings together national and international participants in a space for scientific and technical exchange.

"The initiative aims to promote the sharing of scientific evidence and practical experiences among epidemiologists from Mozambique and the Lusophone Network, strengthening national surveillance and response capabilities', she said.

Viegas called on the participants to maintain an open attitude toward innovation and constructive dialogue, reinforcing the collective commitment to science and the well-being of the population.

"Each of us plays a fundamental role in building a more resilient health system, prepared to respond to emergencies', she added.

