Nigeria: Reps Warn Food Vendors Against Using Embalming Chemicals to Preserve Frozen Foods

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged use of toxic and cancer-causing chemicals as preservatives in frozen foods sold in Nigerian markets.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Deacon Chike Okafor, PhD (APC, Imo), during plenary, titled "Need to Investigate the Alleged Use of Harmful Chemicals as Preservatives for Frozen Foods in Nigeria."

Presenting the motion, Hon. Okafor expressed deep concern over growing public reports that certain substances -- including formalin, sodium hydroxide, and carbide -- originally meant for industrial or embalming purposes, may be used by some vendors to preserve perishable food items such as fish, meat, prawns, and shrimps.

He cited studies by health experts and findings attributed to regulatory agencies and research institutions, which indicate that such chemicals pose serious health risks, including cancer, organ damage, and developmental disorders in children.

Okafor further noted that some imported frozen products are allegedly preserved with unsafe chemical agents linked to health complications. He also cautioned that some eateries reportedly use compounds such as Dimethylpolysiloxane and Tertiary Butyl Hydroquinone (TBHQ) -- substances which, in large quantities, can be harmful to human health.

The lawmaker lamented that despite existing laws like the Food Safety Bill (2023) and the mandates of agencies such as the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the Federal Ministry of Health, harmful preservation practices continue due to weak enforcement and limited public awareness.

"Despite earlier alerts, including NAFDAC's 2019 warning on the use of formalin in fish and meat, and subsequent academic studies showing chemical residues in frozen foods, the problem persists," Okafor said. "We must act decisively to protect Nigerians from the dangers posed by unsafe food preservation."

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committees on Nutrition and Food Security, NAFDAC, and Safety Standards to conduct an investigative hearing into the alleged use of harmful chemicals in frozen foods and report back within six legislative weeks.

The House also invited the Federal Ministries of Health and Agriculture and Food Security, as well as NAFDAC, SON, and other relevant agencies to brief lawmakers on the measures taken so far to ensure food safety across the country.

Hon. Okafor emphasized that the investigation aims to strengthen regulatory oversight, enforce compliance with food safety standards, and protect Nigerians from potential health risks associated with chemically preserved foods.