Africa: Hakimi, Salah Among Nominees for CAF Awards 2025

Cafonline
22 October 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Tonny Mwiseneza

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the nominees in the Men's Categories for the CAF Awards 2025.

The awards celebrate top performers among players, coaches, clubs and national teams.

The period under consideration is from January 6 to October 15, 2025.

Cameroon's Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa and Egypt's Mohamed Salah headline the nominees following commanding seasons with Napoli and Liverpool respectively, as well as their national teams.

DR Congo's Fiston Mayele, now shining at Pyramids FC, is among the contenders after his remarkable goal-scoring form helped the club clinch the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title.

He joins a strong lineup featuring Morocco's Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Nigeria's Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), and Senegal's Iliman Ndiaye (Everton).

The 10 nominees for each category are decided by a panel made up of CAF Technical & Development Committee members, experienced coaches, CAF Legends and selected media representatives.

Men's Player of the year

Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa (Cameroon/Napoli)

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo/Pyramids)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt/Liverpool)

Denis Bouanga (Gabon/Los Angeles FC)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain)

Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco/RS Berkane)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria/Galatasaray)

Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal/Everton)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal/Tottenham Hotspur)

