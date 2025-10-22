Africa: Young Innovators Key to Africa's Digital Leap, Says Airtel Africa Boss

Africa's true digital strength lies in the mindset of its young innovators, not just in technology adoption, and stakeholders must work together to harness this potential, according to Sunil Taldar, Group CEO and Managing Director of Airtel Africa.

Taldar made the remarks during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) at the Kigali Convention Centre, a three-day event running till October 23.

"I moved to Africa about two years ago, and while I was moving to Africa, the only thing that I had heard about Africa was the very perception that we were not a part of reality. But in my view, all these complicated stereotypes stand in the generation of young innovators which is reaching the future of Africa," Taldar said.

He noted that across Africa, "hundreds and thousands of innovators and engineers are designing products and solutions which are key to shaping the way we think, the way we operate. And all this is under its foot in Africa, in the heart of digital inclusion, which is supplied by the wireless dash-drive and cloud-enabled services."

Taldar outlined what he called the emergence of "three Africas" each presenting unique opportunities for digital growth.

The first, Core Africa, comprises major cities like Lagos, Nairobi, and Kigali, where smartphone penetration is rising and digital engagement is increasing.

"These cities are the growth anchor of Africa. If you look at the data consumption case, it's rising, and we are the leaders in AI adoption," he said.

Taldar noted that achieving pervasive AI use requires resilient data networks and robust data centres, emphasising Airtel Africa's investments in digital infrastructure, including co-location, edge hosting, and cloud services.

The second, Emerging Africa, consists of cities transitioning from voice-based to data-driven economies. Taldar identified barriers to e-commerce adoption in these areas, particularly online scams and digital fraud, and pointed to the potential of AI to address these challenges.

"We very recently launched an AI-powered smart e-commerce service across many of our key markets, and what that is doing, is saving hundreds of billions [of customers] on a daily basis from getting potential fraudulent messages," he said.

The third, Rural Africa, represents the largest opportunity, according to Taldar.

"The need here is to address the affordability challenges that our rural Africans have. But most importantly, what we also need to do is really provide reliable networks," he said.

He called for leveraging AI to build greener and more reliable networks to serve underserved populations.

Taldar stressed that while these three regions are at different stages of maturity, they share a common trajectory: moving from mere connectivity to creating value.

"Africa's general story is not about catching up, it's about leapfrogging...this leap is from access to productivity, for which all stakeholders need to work together collectively to serve young Africans," he said.

He called for collaboration across telecom operators, technology manufacturers, regulators, investors, and support teams to maximise Africa's digital potential.

"If we can do all that, there is no reason why the world's next very interesting story won't be written here in Africa," Taldar said.