Morocco's U-20 Triumph a Testament to Strategic Investment in Soccer Excellence

Over the past few years, Moroccan soccer has shown tremendous growth after deliberate investment. The latest tangible return on investment is the country winning the U-20 soccer World Cup in Chile.

The Atlas Cubs qualified for the global tournament by reaching the final of the 2025 junior Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon). In that May decider, the Moroccans were vanquished 1-0 by South Africa's Amajita.

At the World Cup (which took place from 27 September to 19 October 2025) the South Africans could not leverage their African champions status.

Raymond Mdaka's men were eliminated in the round of 16 after falling 3-1 to Colombia. Morocco made no such slip-ups as they reached the pinnacle of global soccer for the first time.

Resolute Atlas Cubs

The North African nation sent a strong message of intent in the group stage. The Moroccans beat former champions at this level, Brazil and Spain. The team's only defeat of the tournament came via a 2-1 loss...