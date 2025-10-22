Sudan: Prime Minister, Muslim World League Secretary General Visit Sheikh Mohamed Hasb Al-Nabi Islamic Complex

Port Sudan, Oct. 21, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris reaffirmed his government's commitment to supporting and caring for the memorizers of the Holy Qur'an, noting that the Sheikh Mohamed Abdallah Hasb Al-Nabi Complex in the Red Sea State is a comprehensive educational institution dedicated to Qur'anic learning. He pledged full government support for the complex.

Dr. Idris made the remarks during his visit to the complex's main headquarters in Port Sudan, accompanied by Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, Chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, and Arafat's preacher, who is currently visiting Sudan.

The Prime Minister highlighted ongoing cooperation to serve and develop the complex, expressing appreciation for the sincere efforts of its administrators in promoting moderation and Islamic values.

For his part, Dr. Al-Issa expressed delight in visiting the complex, describing it as a spiritual and Qur'anic center that embraces the people of the Qur'an. He praised the administrators' efforts in fulfilling the complex's mission, emphasizing that the League is honored to support it in line with the directives of Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris, referring to his keenness to accompany the Prime Minister to this fraternal gathering.

He added, "We in the League are servants of Islam and Muslims. The Muslim World League is one of the great blessings the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has presented to the Islamic world."

Meanwhile, Sheikh Onur, Director of Religious Affairs and Endowments in the Red Sea State, gave an overview of the complex, noting that it was founded in 1964 by Sheikh Mohamed Abdallah Hasb Al-Nabi and has several branches across the state.

He stressed the complex's vital educational, social, and spiritual role in the community, calling for greater support to the Complex to strengthen its contribution to the community development. He also commended Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris for his continuous efforts to promote community development, particularly in eastern Sudan.