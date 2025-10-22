Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Importance of Fostering Cooperation With Muslim World League

Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris welcomed the visit of the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and Chairperson of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Dr. Mohamed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, to Sudan.

Speaking during a dialogue session held Tuesday at Marina Hotel in Port Sudan, which was attended by Dr. Al-Issa, Dr. Idris said the visit reflects the League's continued support for Sudan and its people.

Dr. Idris noted that the proposal to hold the Sudanese Peace Conference, welcomed by the Muslim World League, will be prepared by a special committee in coordination with the League's Secretariat. He expressed hope that cooperation and coordination with the Muslim World League would continue, asserting that Sudan is a nation of peace, not war.

For his part, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa stressed the importance of the proposed Peace Conference, affirming the League's full support to ensure it carries a clear message, vision, and practical goals with tangible outcomes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Al-Issa added that their gathering in Sudan reflects the spirit of knowledge, wisdom, and faith, noting that the Muslim World League is an international popular organization devoted to unity, and to enhancing Islamic and global awareness in pursuit of world peace and harmony among national communities.

He further expressed the League's pride in including a distinguished group of Sudanese scholars in its councils, assemblies, and international bodies, highlighting the League's role in promoting unity and fraternal dialogue for the sake of the Islamic nation and in service of humanity. He affirmed the League's commitment to uphold these values in both word and deed, in line with its vision, mission, and principles that serve all--from the Islamic nation to the entire world.