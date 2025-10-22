Sudan: Cabinet Affairs Minister Visits Gezira State, Reviews Health and Anti-Epidemic Efforts

22 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamiya Abdelgafar visited Gezira State on Tuesday, accompanied by federal officials, to assess the state's health situation and the ongoing efforts to combat malaria and dengue fever.

Dr. Lamia stated that the visit reflects the commitment of the "Government of Hope," led by Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris, to strengthen public health systems and review executive performance.

The Wali (governor) of Gezira State Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair welcomed the delegation, noting his government's measures to curb disease vectors and enhance essential services including water, electricity, health, and education.

Minister of Cabinet Affairs also inaugurated a humanitarian convoy from Gedaref State to Gezira, consisting of four trucks carrying food and medical supplies.

