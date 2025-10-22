Sudan: Muslim World League, Sudanese Ministries Sign Cooperation Agreements

22 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- A number of cooperation agreements were signed on Tuesday in Port Sudan between the Muslim World League (MWL) and several Sudanese ministries, aimed at strengthening partnership and expanding areas of humanitarian and developmental work in Sudan.

The agreements cover cooperation in the fields of expertise exchange, human resource development, social welfare, health, agriculture, and irrigation, contributing to the enhancement of national capacities and the support of humanitarian and social programs and projects.

On behalf of the Sudanese government, the agreements were signed by Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Moatassim Ahmed Salih, while Dr. Mohamed Saeed Al-Majdouei, Assistant Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, signed on behalf of the League.

The signing of these agreements falls within the framework of implementing the League's projects and initiatives in Sudan, which aim to support humanitarian and development efforts and strengthen values of cooperation and solidarity among Muslim nations.

