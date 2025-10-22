Sudan: Cabinet Minister Launches Youth Initiative for Reconstruction and Environmental Sanitation in Medani

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamiya Abdelgafar launched the Youth Authority for National Reconstruction and Recovery's initiative for environmental sanitation on Nile Street in Medani.

She praised Sudanese youth for their steadfast support to the Armed Forces in the "Battle of Dignity" and in national reconstruction, urging them to actively participate in rebuilding and developing the nation.

The Wali (governor) Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair reaffirmed his government's commitment to empowering youth as key partners in the process of reconstruction and sustainable development.