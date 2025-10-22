Sudan: Cabinet Minister Affirms Support for Free Healthcare and Youth Projects in Gezira State

22 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamiya Abdelgafar chaired the Gezira State Government meeting in Medani, announcing government support for the free healthcare program with SDG 500 million in cash and SDG 300 million in kind.

She praised Gezira State for setting an example in resilience and service restoration, stressing the "Government of Hope's" commitment to youth empowerment through the "Youth Hope Project."

Dr. Lamia hailed the youth who defended the nation, saying they are not only capable of creating hope but also of shaping history.

The Wali (governor) of the Gezira State Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing youth reconstruction initiatives, while Minister of Youth and Sports Prof. Ahmed Adam pledged continued support for youth, sports, and cultural programs.

The Director of the Central Bank of Sudan-Medani Branch Majdi Al-Bukhit confirmed the banking sector's readiness to finance youth projects.

The Head of the Youth General Federation Eng. Majdi Al-Zubair commended the government's dedication to youth causes.

