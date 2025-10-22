Sudan: TSC Minister Pledges Support for Medani Cardiac Center

22 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamiya Abdelgafar reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the Medani Heart and Cardiac Surgery Center for its advanced medical services to the people of Gezira State, neighboring states, and several bordering countries.

During her visit, she praised the state government's efforts to restore the healthcare system, pledging continued federal support to enhance the center's performance.

Gezira State Wali (Governor) Al-Tahir Ibrahim Al-Khair confirmed his government's ongoing commitment to supporting education and health projects.

Director of the Center Dr. Salah Mustafa highlighted the gradual restoration of services--starting from outpatient clinics and laboratories to catheterization and major surgeries--while commending the wali for providing a power generator to ensure uninterrupted operations.

