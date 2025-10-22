Sudan: Minister of Cabinet Affairs Hails Al-Gadarif State's Support for the Battle of Dignity, Announces Upcoming Prime Minister Visit to the State

22 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Cabinet Affairs Dr. Lamia Abdelgafar praised the firm stance of the Government and people of Al-Gadarif State in supporting the Sudanese Armed Forces and supporting military units in the Battle of Dignity.

During her meeting with the Acting Wali of Al-Gadarif, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Ahmed Hassan, and members of his government, Dr. Lamia affirmed plans to hold a joint session with the state government upon her return from Al-Gezira State to present the "Government of Hope's" vision for reconstruction and national revival.

She also announced an upcoming visit by Prime Minister Dr. Kamal Idris to Kassala and Al-Gadarif States.

The minister expressed her understanding of the challenges facing the agricultural sector, underscoring the need to capitalize on the state's high agricultural output--particularly sorghum--and to seek both immediate and long-term solutions to enhance the global competitiveness of Sudanese agricultural products.

Dr. Lamia also commended Al-Gadarif State's contribution to the humanitarian convoy heading to Al-Gezira State to participate in campaigns combating dengue fever and other epidemic diseases in war-affected areas.

The Acting Wali welcomed the minister and her accompanying delegation, wishing them success in their tour, which includes visits to Kassala, Al-Gadarif, and Al-Gezira States.

The minister was accompanied by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, and the Director of the Emergency Directorate at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Montasir Mohamed Osman Al-Hassan.

The visit is part of a nationwide inspection tour aimed at assessing the security and health situation across several states.

