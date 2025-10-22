Uganda: Ker Alur Fuses Sports and HIV Testing to Curb Gender-Based Violence

Zombo, Uganda — Alur Kingdom has called on couples preparing for marriage to undergo HIV testing as part of efforts to curb the rising cases of gender-based violence and promote healthier relationships within communities.

The call was made during the MTN-Kopu P'min Ubimu 4th Edition held at Bar Okoro Stadium in Paidha, where sports and health awareness converged to drive positive social change.

Speaking at the event, Anewa Justine, the Alur Kingdom Minister for Finance who represented the Prime Minister, urged young men and women to know their HIV status before marriage to prevent domestic conflicts and health-related challenges. "Be strong and live longer by knowing your health status, because even sports need someone who is healthy and strong. That's why you are here -- your lives are important to the kingdom and the nation," Anewa told the youth while awarding prizes to the winning teams.

He emphasized that many young people continue to live without knowing their HIV status due to stigma and denial, warning that such attitudes put their health and relationships at risk. He noted that the kingdom is committed to sensitizing communities about voluntary HIV testing as part of its broader strategy to promote peace, health, and gender harmony.

This year's women's football and netball competitions were held under the theme "Ending child marriage, teenage pregnancy, toxic masculinity, and HIV/AIDS by 2030." The activities form part of the curtain-raising events for the upcoming 16th coronation anniversary of His Majesty Phillip Olarker Rauni III, King of Alur, scheduled for October 31 at Kaal Umua in Paidha Town Council, Zombo District.

The sports tournaments, supported by MTN Uganda, have become a powerful platform for the kingdom to engage communities on health and social issues. During the MTN-Kopu P'min Ubimu games, the defending champions Okoro County women's football team retained their title after defeating arch- rivals Padyere 2-0 at Bar Okoro Stadium. The men's football finals will take place on October 24-25, rounding off weeks of spirited competition.

Okoro County's dynamic winger, Piyic Melody, who scored four goals throughout the tournament, was instrumental in her team's victory. Her dazzling dribbles and decisive strikes earned her the title of top scorer. Piyic praised the Alur Kingdom for using sports as a tool to empower women and tackle issues like sexual abuse and discrimination.

"Women are often denied equal opportunities to participate in sports like men, and that limits their potential," she said. "Through these tournaments, we are gaining confidence and visibility, and our voices are being heard in conversations that affect our lives."

The competitions featured three counties -- Jonam, Padyere, and Okoro -- with Okoro emerging champions in women's football, taking home UGX 1 million and a trophy. Padyere finished second, earning UGX 500,000, while Jonam received UGX 250,000.

In netball, the Princess Cup -- Kopu P'naymin Ubimu -- saw Padyere's team dominate the tournament, defeating Jonam 25-10, Okoro 33-5, and later triumphing 19-8 in the finals to claim the crown.

MTN Uganda's Regional Commercial Officer, Phillips Odoi, reiterated the company's commitment to empowering youth and communities through sports. He said sporting activities provide an ideal platform to engage young people on issues such as health, gender equality, and social development.

"Sports bring people together, especially the youth, and create a space where leaders can share meaningful information that transforms lives," Odoi said. "That's why MTN continues to sponsor these activities annually -- to empower communities and help the youth lead healthier, more productive lives."

As Alur Kingdom continues to integrate sports and health awareness campaigns, the message remains clear: knowing one's HIV status, embracing gender equality, and fostering mutual respect within relationships are essential steps toward building stronger families and peaceful communities.