Uganda: ðŸŸ¥ Breaking - 63 Dead in Accident On Kampala-Gulu Highway

Gulu, Uganda — Uganda Police have confirmed that 63 people have lost their lives in a road accident early today on the Gulu-Kampala Highway. The accident involved two buses, a truck, and a saloon car.

"63 people have been confirmed dead and several others injured in a fatal road crash that occurred today, 22nd October 2025, at 12:15 am at Kitaleba Village, near Asili Farm, along the Kampala-Gulu Highway. The fatal crash involved four motor vehicles; UBF 614X, Isuzu bus (Nile Star Coaches), CGO 5132AB 07 Toyota surf, UBK 647C Tata Lorry &UAM 045V, Isuzu bus (Planet Company)," police said in a statement today.

According to initial investigations, the driver of the Isuzu bus, travelling from Kampala to Gulu, attempted to overtake the Tata Lorry at Kitaleba village along the Gulu-Kampala Highway.

Simultaneously, the 2nd Isuzu bus from the opposite direction was also attempting to overtake a Toyota Surf, and in the process, both buses crashed head-on. This led to a chain reaction that had four vehicles crash.