Congo-Kinshasa: Last Ebola Patient Discharged in DRC, Signalling the End of the Outbreak

On Sunday the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reached a significant milestone in its fight against the Ebola outbreak, as the last patient was discharged.

The recovery marks the start of a 42-day period. If no new cases emerge during this time, the outbreak can be officially declared over.

"The recovery of the last patient just six weeks after the outbreak was declared is a remarkable achievement that shows how strong partnership, national expertise, and determination have contributed to overcoming challenges to save and protect lives," says World Health Organisation (WHO) regional director for Africa Dr Mohamed Janabi.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa says since the outbreak was declared on 4 September in the Bulape health zone of Kasai Province, a total of 64 cases (53 confirmed and 11 probable) have been reported. While 19 patients have recovered, no new cases have emerged since September 25.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite occurring in a remote, rural area with poor roads and limited infrastructure, the outbreak response was escalated by the ministry of health, supported by WHO and partners.

To strengthen surveillance, clinical care, infection prevention and control, logistics, community engagement and other key response measures, the WHO had deployed multidisciplinary teams.

A 32-bed Ebola treatment centre, featuring a two-bed Intensive Infectious Disease Treatment Module, was rapidly established.

This marks the first regional deployment of its kind outside a simulated environment.

Additionally, in Bulape, over 35 000 individuals have also received Ebola vaccinations.

Even though the last patient was discharged and no new cases have emerged since 25 September, the WHO and its partners continue to collaborate closely with the government.

They are maintaining measures to ensure swift detection and response to any potential new cases as the country approaches the official end of the outbreak.

The outbreak will be declared over in early December 2025, if no new cases emerge.

The DRC has experienced 16 outbreaks of the Ebola virus since 1976.

On X, WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus says: "Very good news from the #DRC: the last person with #Ebola was discharged from the treatment centre today..."

Also on X, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) notes: "Our team worked with the ministry of health to strengthen infection control, build treatment and isolation centres, and care for patients. Thanks to joint efforts, the epidemic appears to be under control."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ebola Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bulape resident Bethy (surname unknown), says when Ebola was detected in the area, they were afraid because many people died. However, since the vaccine's arrival, there has been a difference.

"Community health workers visited our village to speak to us about the importance of the Ebola vaccine. Thanks to the explanation we received, I decided to get vaccinated to protect myself," Bethy says. - iol.co.za

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.