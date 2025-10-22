Namibia: Govt Allocates N$185 Million to Recruit 1 537 Health Workers

The government has allocated N$185 million to the Ministry of Health and Social Services to recruit 1 537 new health personnel, as part of efforts to strengthen Namibia's healthcare system and address critical staff shortages.

The recruitment drive forms part of a broader human resources expansion plan aimed at filling 11 742 new positions approved earlier this year at an estimated total cost of N$4.5 billion over six years.

The positions will focus on technical specialists in fields such as paediatrics, obstetrics, surgery, internal medicine, and anaesthesiology, with priority given to underserved areas.

"A total of N$185 million was added to the Ministry of Health and Social Services' recruitment for 1 537 health personnel," said finance minister Ericah Shafudah during the 2025/26 mid-year budget review.

Shafudah also reported progress on the upgrading and renovation of Onandjokwe District Hospital, with Phase A - which includes the construction of the maternity and paediatric wards - now 85% complete and all specialist subcontractors on site.

The hospital's completion date had been set for 20 October 2025, but delays in the supply of air-conditioning ducting have affected progress. Meanwhile, design and documentation for the renovation of the main entrance and parking areas are still ongoing.

At Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, the minister said that construction of the Intensive Care Unit, along with electrical and electronic installations and renovations to Ward 2 (Ophthalmology), had been completed, marking significant progress in the hospital's upgrading project.

Regarding Katutura Intermediate Hospital, Shafudah said renovations are still underway, with the installation of an oxygen-generating system currently in progress to enhance the hospital's capacity and emergency response capabilities.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.