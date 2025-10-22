South Africa: Angola Thrashes South Africa in Roller Hockey Match

21 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola beat South Africa 23-1 in a match valid for the 2nd round of the Senior Men's African Roller Hockey Championship, played in the Cidadela sports complex, in Luanda.

With this victory considered historic on the continent, Angola maintains the lead with 4 points, against zero for its opponent.

Angola will face Egypt in the third round of the tournament.

Italian Hyde Louis and Alfonso Rogos from Spain were the referees for the match.

Teams

Coached by Alberto Domingos, Angola is made up of the players Bruno Santos (Gr), Mário Sumbo (4), Francisco Eduardo (6 - Cap), João Furtado (2), Mordecai Conde (3), Erivaldo Domingos (1), José Albino (2), Nelson Miope (2), Evanilson Pedro (3) and Dorivaldo Francisco (Gr).

Sebastião Moartágua (Gr), Keane Gonçalves (00), Cláudio Gonçalves (00), Daniel Mortágua (00), Ricardo Madeira (1), Kennan Madeira (00), Roberto Coimbra (00), Hélder Namborete (00), Leandro Coimbra (Cap) and Kenya Maken (Gr), are the South African athletes, being trained by Fernando Maia.

WR/MC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.