South Africa: Angola Thrashes South Africa in Roller Hockey Match

Luanda — Angola beat South Africa 23-1 in a match valid for the 2nd round of the Senior Men's African Roller Hockey Championship, played in the Cidadela sports complex, in Luanda.

With this victory considered historic on the continent, Angola maintains the lead with 4 points, against zero for its opponent.

Angola will face Egypt in the third round of the tournament.

Italian Hyde Louis and Alfonso Rogos from Spain were the referees for the match.

Teams

Coached by Alberto Domingos, Angola is made up of the players Bruno Santos (Gr), Mário Sumbo (4), Francisco Eduardo (6 - Cap), João Furtado (2), Mordecai Conde (3), Erivaldo Domingos (1), José Albino (2), Nelson Miope (2), Evanilson Pedro (3) and Dorivaldo Francisco (Gr).

Sebastião Moartágua (Gr), Keane Gonçalves (00), Cláudio Gonçalves (00), Daniel Mortágua (00), Ricardo Madeira (1), Kennan Madeira (00), Roberto Coimbra (00), Hélder Namborete (00), Leandro Coimbra (Cap) and Kenya Maken (Gr), are the South African athletes, being trained by Fernando Maia.

WR/MC/MRA/jmc