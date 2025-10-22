Angola: Govt Adopts Measures to Combat Illegal Mining

Talatona — The secretary of State for Mineral Resources, Jânio Correa Victor, announced on Tuesday (21) that the National Agency for Mineral Resources is implementing administrative and legal measures to regularize inoperative mining concessions, aiming to boost the sector and combat illegal mining in the country.

In a press interview during the Angola Mining Summit, an event that promotes the exchange of experiences between Angola and Brazil, Jânio Correa informed that the National Agency for Mineral Resources is reviewing current contracts to ensure compliance with legal and contractual obligations at the company level.

For this reason, he said, licenses have been withdrawn from some inoperative companies.

According to Jânio Correa Victor, the existence of licensed companies without operational activity poses a problem for the development of national mining.

The official highlighted that the process takes time and requires legal support, considering, however, it essential to guarantee transparency and the rational use of mineral resources.

"Illegal mining has disastrous consequences, from environmental degradation to social problems such as child labor and community conflicts," he warned.

The secretary of State also added that, in terms of rare stones, diamonds continue to lead national production, with 14 million carats extracted last year, noting that in the current year's campaign, production will be higher.

In turn, the Executive Director of the National Mineral Resources Agency, João Chimuco, assured that contractual breaches by some companies have prevented them from mining.

For his part, the director of the Brazilian Mining Institute, Gustavo Cruz, considered that cultural exchange with Angola helps attract investment in the sector.

The Angola Int. Mining Conference has as its central theme "Mining, Innovation, and Sustainability in Angola."

The event aims to promote the exchange of experiences between Angola and Brazil, strengthening technical and institutional dialogue around the challenges and opportunities of modern mining.

The initiative brought together senior authorities, experts, companies, and civil society organizations to foster innovative and sustainable solutions for the development of the Angolan mining sector.

The meeting addresses strategic planning and investments in the future of mining in Angola, global trends and critical minerals, materials innovation and sustainability, environmental licensing and regulatory opportunities, geotechnical engineering and lessons learned, female leadership, and diversity in the mining sector.