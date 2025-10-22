Angola: Social Policy Committee Assesses Health System Draft Law

Luanda — The Social Policy Committee of the Cabinet Council assessed on Tuesday (21), in Luanda, the draft Basic Law for the Health System, with a view to adapting it to the current political, legal, social, and economic context.

The document aims to strengthen the health system and achieve universal health coverage in Angola, ensuring everyone's access to integrated, quality health care.

The meeting, chaired by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Maria do Rosário Bragança, also analyzed the progress report of the Regional Project for the Improvement of Disease Surveillance Systems, which aims to develop and strengthen inter-sectoral capacity for collaborative disease surveillance and readiness to respond to epidemics in the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) region.

The report also refers to the significant improvement of the project for the integrated disease surveillance and response system, resulting in the improvement of the main public health indicators.

According to the Minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, the draft Basic Law for the Health System aims to replace the current law, which is over 30 years old and has not kept pace with the evolution of health services.

Sílvia Lutucuta stated that the new bill brings some new features, notably health financing, which provides for the search for financial alternatives alongside the General State Budget.

"The bill also addresses professionals, from their integration into the system, to their training and aspects related to the logistics of medical resources," she stated.

At its 9th Regular Meeting, the Committee for Social Policy also considered the draft presidential decree approving the amendment to Decree No. 285/20, of October 29, which establishes the reorganization of the network of public higher education institutions.

The document responds to the change in the typology of the province Bié Higher Pedagogical School, to the Bié Higher Institute of Educational Sciences (ISCED-Bié), to broaden its scope, starting to offer postgraduate courses.

As part of the territorial administration, the committee reviewed the draft presidential decree approving the National Program for Community and Health Development Agents (ADECOS), a legal instrument that aims to institutionalize and enhance the role of community agents.

The implementation of this program will guarantee access to basic social services and families social support, through actions that include health promotion, family registration, and productivity support.

The meeting also reviewed the progress report of the Social Protection Strengthening Program, a document that reflects the actions developed within the aforementioned program, highlighting the continued process of registering households and paying social monetary transfers.

The document mentions the implementation of support activities for people with disabilities, elderly people living alone, people with specific chronic diseases, as well as support for those ones with albinism in purchasing sunscreen and eyeglasses.

The report highlights the productive inclusion component, through which families participated in income-generating activities, alluding to the Kwenda social program, which has provided greater access to food with a diversified diet in households, ensuring improved food security.

