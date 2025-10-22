Angola: Malanje to Have 'Science On Wheels' Project in Schools

21 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The Province of Malanje is to have branches of the "Science on Wheels Project" in some schools, starting in January 2026, an initiative of the Luanda Science Center (CCL), the institution's deputy director-general for science, Hélder Francisco, announced Tuesday.

Without providing further details, he informed that it aims to provide Malanje students with opportunities to gain scientific knowledge through educational and interactive activities.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the scientific knowledge exhibition for students in the first and second cycles of education, which the province hosted from the 20th to the 21st of the current month, the official emphasized that contacts have already been made with some school boards in the municipality, who have expressed interest.

Regarding the event, he revealed that it achieved the objectives set, as science educators were able to share knowledge and answer questions about the various modules of content covered in the areas of astronomy, biology, physics and mathematics.

For two days, the event was attended by 480 students from the first and second cycles of education, who had access to educational sessions and modules from the Luanda Science Center (CCL).

It also served to increase scientific and technological literacy in high school, as well as fostering a love of mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology.

The project has already been to the provinces of Huíla, Benguela, Cuanza Sul, Cabinda, and Malanje, and is scheduled for the 23rd and 24th of the current month in Cuanza Norte.

