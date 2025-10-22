Southern Africa: Startups From SADC Countries Showcase Mobility Solutions At Angola Hub Transport

17 October 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 24 startups from countries of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are presenting mobility and logistics solutions at the inaugural "Angola Hub Transport and Logistics Summit," which began Friday in Luanda.

These emerging companies are presenting innovations such as platforms for purchasing bus and plane tickets, app-based taxi booking, civil works inspection and supervision solutions, and construction technologies.

In addition to promoting these initiatives, which aim to boost the regional sector, the startups are taking advantage of funding opportunities and attracting new shareholders.

The three-day event brings together startups, 100 national and international companies, experts, and business leaders, is part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of National Independence on November 11.

Among its objectives, the summit aims to establish Angola as an "air, maritime, port, and rail hub," capable of connecting Africa to the world. This will consolidate the country's sovereignty and boost economic growth to become a continental reference in this sector.

The event will feature high-level sessions, corporate workshops, and roundtables on "Implementation of Logistics Solutions," "Artificial Intelligence," and "Blockchain: Transforming the Transportation and Logistics Sector in Africa."

Other topics for discussion include "Project, Product, and Service Promotion," "360° Financing and Insurance for Transportation and Logistics Projects," "Sustainable Transportation with Renewable Energy," "Solutions for Emissions Reduction," "Sustainable Innovation and Smart Mobility," and "Green Solutions for Urban Logistics in the Drone Era."

