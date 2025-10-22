Uganda: Boxing Boss Moses Muhangi Enters Race for Kampala Central

Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) president Moses Muhangi has entered the political arena, declaring his candidacy for the Kampala Central parliamentary seat in the 2026 general elections.

Muhangi, a one-time national champion turned sports administrator, has taken his ambition to the Electoral Commission offices in Ntinda today as nominations are going on, signaling his transition from sports leadership to national politics.

He will contest as an independent candidate, potentially stepping into the footprints of football federation boss Moses Magogo, who is completing one term as Budiope East MP.

For Muhangi, the move is a natural progression. Since taking over the federation in 2018, he has positioned himself as a reformist voice in Uganda's sports scene.

Under his leadership, amateur boxers began earning allowances of up to Shs150,000 per bout, a significant improvement from previous years when fighters competed for free.

Referees and officials, who once earned as little as Shs7,000 per event, now receive more than Shs100,000.

The federation's infrastructure also saw a transformation. From having no certified boxing rings in 2018, Uganda now boasts several indoor and outdoor arenas.

Muhangi also introduced the Boxing Champions League, offering athletes year-round competition and visibility.

"I've spent years knocking on doors to get government attention for sports," Muhangi said after his nomination. "Now, I want to knock from inside Parliament, where our voices can't be ignored."

His campaign slogan, "Let's get involved," blends his boxing discipline with civic ambition, focusing on better infrastructure, youth empowerment, and fair funding for all sports disciplines.

Muhangi has drawn comparisons to international boxing icons who transitioned into politics, including Philippine senator Manny Pacquiao and Ukrainian heavyweight Vitali Klitschko, now mayor of Kyiv.

"If Pacquiao could fight poverty and policy at once, why can't we?" he remarked during a recent press event in Kampala.

Sports analysts believe Muhangi's track record gives him a strong support base, particularly among Kampala's youth.

"He's bold, outspoken, and connects with the ghetto generation," said sports journalist Kaddu Martin. "But politics is a tougher fight than boxing; it's not just about punches--it's about persuasion."

If elected, Muhangi plans to champion legislation ensuring equitable sports funding and improved infrastructure for Kampala's inner-city communities.

"The young people in the ghettos are fighters too," he said. "They just need a fair chance--in sport, in business, in life."

As campaign season intensifies, the boxer-turned-politician faces his biggest bout yet: translating the discipline and determination that made him a champion in the ring into political victory.